ghgh

​​NEWLY promoted Rotherham Titans want to carry on riding the wave of momentum as the new league season gets underway tomorrow.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Titans take their place in National One, the third tier of English rugby, after a four-year absence when Rosslyn Park come to Clifton Lane.

A rush of promising young Yorkshire-born signings, allied to the recruitment of some quality operators like Canadian international half-back Rob Povey, ex-Harlequins no.9 Max Green and arguably the “marquee signing”, South African second row Travis Gordon, has fostered a feeling that Rotherham can at least hold their own after winning National Two North in such style last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club is also going into the campaign with eyes wide open.

Rotherham Titans celebrate winning National Two North

Forwards coach Matt Smith said: “Everyone wants the best out of the season. We prepare methodically and go into every game wanting to win it. Will that happen? I doubt it.

“We have a young group of players and some are playing their first competitive games of men’s rugby.

“Some weeks these lads will shine but a week or two later there will be a time when it doesn’t click for them. If we can keep this group together then in 12 months’ time they will have really improved as players and we will be in a stronger position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you said to me now ‘you’re going to be top half of the table,’ I’d take it because of what I’ve just said about the group here.

Supporters at Clifton Lane

“If we do better than that then fantastic.”

Three straight wins in pre-season has set Titans off on the right foot and in Harvey Biljon they have a head coach used to being a winner.

It is six years since Rotherham played in the Championship and a return is the end goal for the hierarchy at Clifton Lane, sooner or later.

Added Smith: “Obviously we want stay up to stabilise the club but we do have some momentum with Harvey coming in and having won promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can see the turnout for our game again against Durham University last Friday. It shows there is interest here. What we don’t want is to have a rough season and lose that interest, because we are on that wave of momentum.

“All we can do is work hard and honestly, as coaches and as players, and hopefully we will get the results we deserve.”

Rotherham could have had an easer starter than Rosslyn Park.

The London club are well backed.

They’re always knocking on the door in and around the top four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rosslyn finished third last season and have lots of experienced ex-professionals,” noted Smith. “Fans will know some of the players because they have been through here.

“They are looking to get into the Championship so they will come here with the right mindset.

“We’ve got to make sure we stick to our game plan and work hard.

“No team is going to roll over so the first place we start with is hard, honest work and then we’ll put the layers on top of that.”

Titans haven’t lost at Clifton Lane since February of last year. Kick off is 2pm.