Rotherham Titans are facing a must-win match against Leeds Tykes

Titans take on Leeds Tykes on Saturday, March 23 at Clifton Lane in a “must win” match if they are to pip their rivals to the only promotion spot back to the third tier of English domestic rugby.

The Millers don’t play that day and the rugby club would love football supporters to use their free time to turn up and to cheer Rotherham on.

They are being allowed in for the members’ price of £10, and kids go free. It is pay on the day.

Titans’ commercial director John Whaling said: “This is going to be the biggest match of the season and we want to pack the place out.

“This is two former Premiership teams – Yorkshire’s only teams to play in the Premiership – both fighting to get back to former glories.

“It promises to be a cracking game and we are going to need all the support we can get so to have some Millers fans in the ground as well would be great.”

Rotherham and Leeds have been fighting it out at the top of National Two North all season.

Leeds have won all 21 of their matches and Titans 20. Their only defeat was away to Leeds in November.

Tykes currently have a six-point advantage and know that a win at Clifton Lane would as good as win them the league.

“Leeds haven’t run a supporters bus all season but they are for this one,” added John. “If you are a football supporter with time on your hands or just haven’t been down to Clifton Lane for a while, please make a date to come down.”