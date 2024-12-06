Rotherham Titans want to bring Championship rugby back to Clifton Lane

​ROTHERHAM Rugby Club expects to be able to meet the standards required for promotion to a revamped Tier Two for 2025/26.

Titans have applied to be part of the Championship should they clinch the one and only promotion spot from National One this season.

The second tier of English rugby is expected to expand from 12 to 14 clubs under proposals from the Rugby Football Union.

Titans put in an application before last Friday’s deadline.

Rotherham Titans in action against Rams. Picture by Kerrie Beddows

A club spokesman said: “We have applied and we have met everything apart from the seating.

"You need a minimum of 800 covered seats. At the moment we have just short of 400 but we could achieve the target by putting a temporary stand in.

"If we were fortunate enough to get into a position to be promoted we would take it with both hands.”

The new changing rooms for cricket and rugby in the revamped cricket pavilion at Clifton Lane are to Premiership standard.

Rotherham Titans do battle with Dings Crusaders.

There is also a vision to modernise facilities at the ground in general.

Those plans come in tandem with better fortunes on the pitch.

Relegated to regional rugby four years ago for the first time since 1996, Titans stabilised and then won promotion back to the third tier as champions of National Two North last season.

While a season of consolidation looked the most realistic aim this term, the team has hinted at something better under director of rugby Harvey Biljon.

Rotherham have won nine of their opening 11 matches and inflicted a first defeat of the season on leaders Rams a fortnight ago.

Titans take on Blackheath, in fifth, at home tomorrow and then venture south to take on the new leaders, Richmond, next week.

Clifton Lane last staged Championship rugby six years ago.

The RFU wants a stronger and more financially sustainable second tier, hence the change of direction for 2025/26.

Their Minimum Operating Standards document for aspiring clubs is made up of Essential Minimum Standards, Phased Essential Minimum Standards and Aspirational Minimum Standards.

The criteria covers everything from ground capacity, finances, media facilities and coaching set-ups to medical back-up, fully costed business plans and fan base development.

In the meantime, it’s back to business on the pitch tomorrow against a dangerous Blackheath side.

They have lost only one of their last five – and that at the hands of Rams.

Kick-off is 2pm.