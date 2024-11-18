Rotherham Titans contest a lineout at Sedgley Park

SKIPPER Zak Poole says Rotherham Titans are buzzing at the prospect of this weekend’s home clash against top-of-the-table Rams.

Titans took their chances to see off a dangerous Sedgley Park side 35-30 at Park Lane on Saturday and retain third spot in National One.

And now attention turns to the meeting with unbeaten table toppers Rams, who are nine points better off.

“I can’t wait. This week is going to have a different buzz about it,” Poole told the Advertiser.

“Training will be really good, we will be flying into it.

"We will show Rams a certain amount of respect but we are going into this to win.

"We like to think of Clifton Lane is a fortress and we don’t think that should change because the top of the league are coming.”

Poole scored his 49th try for Rotherham in the victory at Sedgley.

Titans trailed by ten points early in the second half before his converted score, plus a 30-metre effort for Luke Cole, established a lead they never relinquished.

Rob Povey and Jack Bergmanas went over in the first half and 15 points from the boot of Lloyd Hayes helped see Rotherham over the line for another tight win. They edged out Plymouth 18-17 the week before.

Added Zak: "You define a good team or a great team by winning no matter what and playing for the full 80 minutes and I think that’s what we have done the last twice.

"We’ve also shown the character we have as squad, not just as a matchday 20.”

A nasty injury to back row Harry Newborn was the only blot on the weekend. He has undergone scans which didn’t show anything to be particularly concerned about. The player will be fully assessed this week.

Kick-off on Saturday is 2pm.