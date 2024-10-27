Final try: scored Rotherham Titans' final try away to Birmingham Moseley

ROTHERHAM Titans go into the autumn break well placed in National One after a good away win.

They became the first team to beat Birmingham Moseley this season at Billesley Common, coming through 30-19 to consolidate third place in the table.

The victory atoned for last weekend’s home loss to Bishop’s Stortford.

Director of rugby Harvey Biljon said: “After that defeat it was good that we stuck to task and remain focussed throughout the game.

"We’d identified a few things on the Tuesday before training in the review. We worked on those on Tuesday and Thursday and were able to implement them.”

Titans laid the foundations for victory in the first half, ending it 20-0 up with tries from Jamie Cooke and Ronnie Du Randt. Lloyd Hayes converted both and added two penalties on the way to a personal haul of 15 points.

Although fourth-placed Moseley fought back with three tries of their own in the second half, Rotherham kept out of harm’s way with a score from Callum Bustin and more points from the boot of Hayes.

Their only frustration was that a four-try bonus point eluded them.

Added Biljon: “We were in a real game today, I’d say a game of two halves but I was proud of my players in both halves.”

Rotherham return to action at home to Plymouth Albion in a fortnight’s time.