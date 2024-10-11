Ronnie Du Randt in action for Rotherham Titans against Dings Crusaders last week

WHEN Ronnie Du Randt used to watch his big brother play for Rotherham Titans as a kid he could never have imagined that one day he would turn out in the maroon and light blue.

More than a decade on the 23-year-old is doing just as part of the Class of 24 who are continuing the club’s renaissance.

“My brother was here about 15 years ago and I used to come and support him,” Ronnie told the Advertiser.

"I always remember that Clifton Lane had a community feel, a family feel.

William Du Randt during his Rotherham days

"The support was always great and loud. The fans are always up for it, especially the ‘third half’ in the clubhouse, and I’m pleased to say nothing has changed”

Du Randt senior’s time at Rotherham was only brief. He signed in 2010 and played a dozen games in the Championship and in the cups.

"Like me he was a no. 15 and a wing, ” said Ronnie.

"He’s 33 now and I’m 23, so there’s a few years between us, but it’s good to be continuing the Du Randt name here.”

Du Randt turned out for Nottingham in the Championship before becoming part of Titans’ close-season recruitment drive. He kept his eye in by playing Sevens rugby over the summer and even though he has dropped down a division, the chance to take direction from Rotherham’s respected director of rugby, Harvey Biljon, is advancing him.

He already has a couple of tries to his name.

"I’m enjoying it here,” said Ronnie. “Harvey is a great coach and I think if we stick to structure and to his game plan then we will go far this season.”

Like his brother before him, Du Randt switched from wing to full-back for last week’s win over Dings and played the full 80 minutes in Rotherham’s most complete performance of recent times.

He added: ”From the beginning of the week we knew they were going to really play so we had to stick to our shape and our defence and ride out a purple patch.

Our 9 and ten, JB (Bruzulier) and Corben (Ollivent) were crucial. JB’s ‘wonder kicks’ really put pressure on them.

"It’s been a good start for us.”