Rotherham Titans in recent action against Dings Crusaders.

ROTHERHAM Titans will give precious game to fringe men and players returning from injury in tonight’s friendly against Leeds Tykes at Clifton Lane.

Titans haven’t played for nearly a fortnight since marking their return to National One with six wins from their opening eight fixtures.

The match against the Tykes, who Rotherham pipped to promotion last season, is the perfect lead-in to Saturday’s league return at home to Plymouth Albion.

“I’m excited because it’s a pretty busy week for us,” said director of rugby Harvey Biljon. “After a week off it is going to be good to hit the ground running.

"We have a few coming back from injury so it will be nice to see them get some game time and after the Plymouth game that will create a huge amount of competition for the players.

"Harry Gilson-Fox and Frankie Gascoigne should be involved and John Okafor should be starting to turn around and show us a bit of fitness as well.

"Having those three alone in the back five will create a bit of competition straight away.”

Kick-off tonight is 7.30pm and admission is free.