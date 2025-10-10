Rotherham Titans director of rugby Harvey Biljon

​ROTHERHAM Titans are hopfeul home advantage can give them an edge in tomorrow’s first-versus-second clash against Rosslyn Park.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match brings together the only two remaining unbeaten teams in National One as well as the two clubs which finished second and third last season.

Rosslyn punctured the unbeaten start of Plymouth Albion last weekend, defeating them 29-14 in London and collecting a four-try bonus point in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Titans weren’t stretched quite as much in outscoring Leicester Lions 41-25.

Rotherham Titans in recent action against Bishop's Stortford. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

Harvey Biljon’s men beat Rosslyn 31-21 at Clifton Lane on the first day of last season and a repeat would do nicely, with or without a bonus point.

“For us it is really nice to play this game at home because at Clifton Lane we have such fantastic support,” he hold the Advertiser.

"Rosslyn Park were probably the team last season that felt they were Championship ready and Richmond edged them to that by winning the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It looks like it will an exciting contest come Saturday and we hope people can turn our in numbers and really get behind us.”

Action from Rotherham Titans' win over Rosslyn Park last year, with former captain Zak Poole on the ball

Park have upped their defensive game this term.

Teams have found them a tough nut to crack and have had to go work through plenty of phases to get a sight of the try-line, sapping their energy.

That resilience will be put to the test by a Titans unit that has a better attacking balance from the side that went down 56-26 at Rosslyn Park on the final day of last season.

While the Rotherham pack is as strong as in recent times, there is some added potency in the back division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a top-of-the-table clash so it is going to be a game with lots of quality,” promised Biljon.

"Lets understand what Rosslyn Park bring and the amount of Premiership experience they have.

"It will be a great game of rugby.”

The South African reported no fresh injury issues, although there are signs of early wear and tear.

He added: "Although you have seen lots of changes to the squad over the last four or five weeks, it has been beneficial everyone getting rugby in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The nature of the beast in rugby is that you very rarely get the opportunity to select your strongest team and at this stage we have a fair few bangs and bruises. That’s why you have a squad going into any campaign.”

Kick-off is 2pm.

​