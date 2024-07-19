BORN IN YORKSHIRE: Titans new men (from left) Travis Gideon, Oliver Fretwell, Callum Russell, Max Green, James Naylor, Ben Copley, Harry Gilson-Fox, Curran Maguire and Corben Ollivent

​YOUNG Yorkshire talent is at the heart of a new recruitment strategy at Rotherham Rugby Club.

The newly promoted Titans are well on with piecing together a squad in readiness for the 2024/25 season back in National One under the direction of team chief Harvey Biljon.

But the South African is leading a change of emphasis at Clifton Lane towards recruiting more younger, White Rose county players who can be developed and improved through good coaching and forge an affinity with the club.

Of the new signings to arrive this summer, 12 are from Yorkshire and 11 of those are under the age of 22.

Rotherham Titans celebrate promotion back to National One.

“We have a clear strategy around developing local talent and I think we are doing the right thing',” said Biljon.

“A lot of these boys have gone away to university, as they should do, to get their education.

"They’ve excelled at rugby in their university first teams and they all want to come back and play at the highest level they can and challenge themselves.

“They all feel Rotherham is the right place for them to be and they’re at an age where if Rotherham can go on a journey then hopefully they can come with us.

Harvey Biljon

“They have the raw materials to grow and develop as the club grows and develops.”

The young Tykes include Oliver Fretwell, an 18-year-old hooker out of Sheffield who has represented Yorkshire U18s.

Two Yorkshire U20s, second row Callum Russell and flanker Ben Copley, have also signed up. Another second row, Curran Maguire, also has Yorkshire blood.

The local talent running through the forwards continues with Harry Gilson-Fox, who has been at Brunel University and was linked with Ealing Trailfinders.

Another second row, Frankie Gascoigne, is among the new young guns, having played at Hull Ionians last year.

The backs also have some fresh new Yorkshire prospects. They include back three operator Travis Gideon and scrum-half/winger James Naylor, 21, who is from the Hull area. There’s a new fly-half in Charlie Metcalfe, also 21, and a return to Clifton Lane for another Yorkshireman in half-back Corben Ollivent.

Yorkshire U20s appearances are on the CV of new centre Joe Mounsey.

Biljon has also pulled off something of a coup in luring another Yorkshire-born player, Max Green, to Clifton Lane after his release from Harlequins.

The no.9 was understudy to England international Danny Care last season and featured in eight Premiership matches.

Green signed from Bath initially on a short-term deal last September.

Titans’ new direction isn’t based entirely on youth.

The core of the group retained from last season includes experienced operators like Tomasi Tanumi, Lloyd Hayes and JB Bruzulier, who will compete with Green for the no.9 shirt.

Added Biljon: “Make no mistake, you need some senior players so the young players understand what it means to be professional and what it means to commit to something and understand how we operate.

“You can only get that from having those experienced players.

“I think the group that is coming together has a lot of growth in it and is something to start getting excited about.

“Don’t get me wrong, we’ve got lots of hard work to do and it is not all going to go our way but right now the enthusiasm they have shown in pre-season training is exceptional.”