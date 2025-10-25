Rotherham Titans put the errors behind them to head into the autumn break with a win

Jackson Barling makes a break in Rotherham Titans' 38-28 win over Tonbridge Juddians

ROTHERHAM Titans chief Harvey Biljon praised his players for “sticking to task” after they came through some tricky moments to see off Tonbridge Juddians at Clifton Lane.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trailing 21-12 at the end of a scrappy first half, they cut out the errors and overpowered the lively visitors to win 38-28 and collect a seventh success from eight heading into National One’s autumn break.

Three of the visitors’ four tries came from loose passes from a Rotherham team shorn of regular half-backs JB Bruzulier (suspended) and Rob Povey (injured/Canada international commitments) and regular kicker Lloyd Hayes (injured).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham responded to score early in the half with John Okafor’s charge-down effort before three tries in eight minutes sealed the deal.

Sinjin Broad gets Rotherham Titans moving against Tonbridge Juddians. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

Jackson Barling claimed the first and then Isaac Shaw, a stand-out performer at full-back, scored the second and put John Okafor in for the third from a lovely dummy.

Titans’ first-half tries came from Barling and hooker Morgan Veness. Recalled no.10 Corben Ollivent converted four of the six home tries.

Biljon said: “We gave Tonbridge three scores in the first half and most of the time you can’t work your way back. What was impressive was that we stuck to task, we took on the half time messages, and I think that is the main reason why we came through in that second half. Again, what a day of rugby at Clifton Lane.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young Rotherham-born back row Jack Baldry was one of several young players plunged into action. He came on early in the second half and put in a great shift to help Titans over the line.

Rotherham Titans forward Andrew Foster carries against Tonbridge Juddians. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

"It’s my first season here and that was my home debut,” he said. “All the boys were glad to see me come on and I was just glad to get another game with them.

"You’ve got to put your foot in the door and when you get a chance you try and catch it the best you can.

"It was a fast paced game. We knew Tonbridge would come and play and try to do to us what Dings did last week but at Clifton Lane it’s a bit different.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Titans remain second in National One, a point behind Rosslyn Park. They also have a two-week break to heal tired and injuries bodes before their next game away to Birmingham Moseley on November 8.

“It’s been a hard eight weeks. Injuries have come across the board and people are stepping up,” added Biljon. "It’s really great to see young players starting to come through – and they are young players.

"They have to be in these positions to grow, improve and get better.”