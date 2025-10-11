Rotherham Titans pip rivals in thrilling top-of-the-table clash at a jubilant Clifton Lane

Rotherham Titans and Rosslyn Park fight it out in their thrilling National One tussle.

ROTHERHAM Titans sport the only surviving unbeaten record in National One after winning a titanic first versus second clash against Rosslyn Park.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A crowd of more than 1,000 at Clifton Lane saw the home team come through 27-26 to stretch their winning start to six matches and inflict a first defeat on the Londoners.

Leading by six points with a few minutes to go, Titans looked destined to take the spoils only for Park scrum-half Ewan Fenley to wriggle through for his second try of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That left the outcome hanging on Steff James’ conversion attempt but it drifted wide from a tricky angle

Lloyd Hayes tries to make headway in his 150th appearance for Rotherham Titans in the top-end tussle with Rosslyn Park at Clifton Lane. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

On territory and possession, Rotherham deserved the win but were kept on their toes by the quick and agile Rosslyn backs.

Director of rugby Harvey Biljon revealed: "We had our toughest training session of the season on Tuesday before this game. That’s because we knew the outcome would go down to the end.

"Testament to the players, not one of them hesitated to do what I asked. They wanted to put themselves in the best place for this match and they got their rewards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both teams had to graft for their scores in the face of stoic defensive work.

Rotherham Titans' Travis Gordon drives in against Rosslyn Park. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

In between times Titans’ breakthrough try from wing Jackson Barling was answered by full-back Luke Mehson from the visitors’ first foray into the home 22.

Hooker Morgan Veness was then driven over at the other end, with Lloyd Hayes converting in his 150th Rotherham appearance, and Park quickly answered when lovely hands put skipper Arthur Ellis over next to the sticks and James converted to give the visitors a 14-12 advantage.

Titans struck back to get the half-time lead their all-round pressure deserved when one last push saw skipper Harry Newborn go in at the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham started the second half as they finished the first.

Travis Gordon delighted his mum and dad among the crowd by claiming the bonus-point clinching fourth try and with Hayes conversion the lead was up to 24-14 heading into the final 20 minutes.

However the see-sawing continued.

A converted try for Fenlay from a quick tap trimmed the lead to three points but when Hayes landed a penalty, Rotherham scented victory was theirs.

Fenlay’s aforementioned second try put the match back on knife edge before Rotherham could celebrate victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Added Biljon: "It was a match befitting two teams at the top of the table. Our territorial possession in the first half and parts of the second half was the difference.

"I am greedy. I still wanted us to be better and there were moments I feel we should have taken so we need to stay composed in those moments.

"I 100 per cent believe we deserved to win.”

Titans now have the outright leadership of National One, three points ahead of Rosslyn Park.

Next up is a trip down to Bristol to play Dings Crusaders next Saturday (3pm).