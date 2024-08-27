Rotherham Titans win lineout ball in their pre-season victory away to Guernsey Raiders. Picture by Martin Gray

ROTHERHAM Titans came through a tricky pre-season assignment at Guernsey Raiders despite off-the-field problems.

​After getting up in the small hours on Saturday morning to catch a flight to the Channel Islands from Manchester Airport, the travelling party had to sit on the plane for more than 90 minutes due to a delay.

Later in the day the team were sitting down for their pre-match meal when news came through that the kick-off had been put back an hour from 6pm to 7pm.

Titans overcame the disruptions to beat their hosts 31-21.

Jack Townend gets a pass away in Rotherham Titans' pre-season victory away to Guernsey Raiders. Pictures by Martin Gray

Eight new signings were handed starts and there was a new half-back pairing in Canadian international Rob Povey and scrum-half Max Green, who was the understudy to England international Danny Care at Harlequins last season.

Povey scored the first of Titans’ five tries and front row Jack Bergmanas added the second to help Rotherham into a 10-7 lead at half time.

The first half was ended prematurely by the referee due to a serious injury to Guernsey fly-half Tom Teasdale.

Raiders were strong opponents and even though new second row Harry Gilson-Fox and replacement Lloyd Hayes crossed to put Titans in the clear, the hosts responded with two tries of their own before Luke Cole’s late score sealed the deal.

The third and final pre-season friendly is at home to Durham University on Friday (7.30pm) before the National One opener against Rosslyn Park at Clifton Lane on Saturday, September 7 (2pm).