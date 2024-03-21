Rotherham Titans in action this season

The two meet at Clifton Lane on Saturday in a contest which will go a long way to deciding which claims the only promotion place back to the third tier of English rugby.

Leeds have won all their 22 matches in National Two North while Rotherham have won 21, with their only defeat coming away to the Tykes in November.

It’s a “must win” fixture for the Titans, who trail their Yorkshire rivals by five points, and they want a vociferous crowd to help them get over the line.

Rotherham head coach Gareth Lewis said: "You will struggle to find a game of this magnitude, certainly in the north of England, and it is stirring up a lot of interest.

"This is two clubs that have played in the higher echelons of English rugby.

"It will be a great occasion. We want to make the most of home advantage and I’m sure the boys will revel in the home support.”

With Rotherham United not having a game, Titans are appealing to football fans to swell the crowd.

Admission has been reduced to £10 on production of a RUFC season ticket, with accompanying kids free. It is pay on the day.

Ttans’ commercial director John Whaling. "If you haven’t been to Clifton Lane for a while or are a football supporter with time on your hands, please come down.

"This is a huge game and we would love to pack the place out.”