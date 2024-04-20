Rotherham Titans and Sheffield Tigers do battle at Dore Moor

Their 36-14 win at Dore Moor takes them to the top of National Two North for the first time this season, two points ahead of long-time leaders Leeds Tykes heading into next Saturday’s finale away to Billingham.

Titans endured a difficult first half, turning around 14-12 down after losing skipper Zak Poole to an early injury and then two players to yellow cards.

Following a half-time re-group, Rotherham took control down the slope, notching 24 unanswered points to claim a 14th victory on the spin.

Scores on the board

Titans rugby consultant Harvey Biljon said: "Sheffield Tigers came to play and put in a great effort. There was anxiety in the first half because our players knew how important the game was.

"At half time we spoke about composure and taking time around building a score and that’s what we did. Once Tigers had to chase it we knew we could get a foothold.

“One of things that stood out was how the team handled the adversity of losing their captain five minutes in and being able to problem solve. That shows how far this group has come.”

Laurence Cowen-Leak and Callum Bustin claimed Rotherham’s first-half tries and Jack Townend and Jack Taylor crossed late on to help secure a five-point win in front of a big contingent of travelling supporters in the 500-plus crowd. Lloyd Hayes kicked 16 points.

Added Biljon: “We said before the game, “be Rotherham Titans,” and that’s what we were today.