​TITLE winner Harvey Biljon has no regrets over sacrificing some down-time for an invigorating stint at Rotherham Rugby Club.

GOOD TEAM: Harvey Biljon (right) with Rotherham Titans head coach Gareth Lewis.

The Clifton Lane outfit sprang a surprise two months ago when they recruited the South African, who won the Championship with Jersey Reds last season, in a short-term consultancy role.

Biljon had free time on his hands after the sad demise of the Channel Islanders and the call from South Yorkshire fitted the bill.

His arrival at the Titans coincided with that of new head coach Gareth Lewis and the two have overseen four wins and one defeat, to National Two leaders Leeds.

After the traumas at Jersey, the job has reinforced Biljon’s love for the game.

He told the Advertiser: “I would be lying if I said this wasn’t an exciting project that you want to be part of and I think the powers-that-be are supporting me and getting behind me and share the same views and opinions.

"We just need to find that balance at the moment. It’s been a chaotic time but I’ll tell you what, for someone who originally wanted to take four or six months away from the game to re-set, this has been really refreshing..

"I am getting satisfaction coaching and engaging and doing all those things again. It’s invigorating. It’s good.

"I will be here through until January. That’s our agreement at this stage.”

Rotherham is a long way from Biljon’s home in the Channel Islands but day to day life has been made easier by the warmth of the Rotherham supporters and a group of players eager to take advice from two new voices on the training pitch and in the dressing room.

"One thing that has really stood out is that the people of Rotherham have been really friendly and really kind to me,” he said.

"The other thing that stands out is the way the playing squad has invited me into the group and wanted to learn and improve and embrace some of the changes, because that can be difficult.

“We haven’t changed a huge amount but we have just started to implement things and the response has been really positive.”

Former Wasps half-back Biljon’s brings a wealth of experience from his playing and coaching days and has dovetailed well with Lewis, whose sterling work at Huddersfield over several years prompted Rotherham to move for him after the surprise departure of Gary Pearce.

"Gareth is a really good man. I’m really enjoying working with him,” added Biljon.

"I think both of us complement each other quite well. There’s no ego between the two of us and we’re bouncing off each other really well and with the players.