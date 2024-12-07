Rotherham Titans match-winner Corben Ollivent takes the game to Blackheath

CORBEN Ollivent slotted a last-gasp drop-goal to give Rotherham Titans a dramatic win over Blackheath at a wind-lashed Clifton Lane.

The National One tussle looked to be heading for a 12-12 draw when the home pack launched one last attack and set up the position for the fly-half to knock over the match winner from right in front of the sticks.

It decided a real war of attrition played out in wretched conditions.

Ollivent told the Advertiser: “With the conditions, there was no way we were going to get a shot with the backs so full credit to the forwards for lasting the full 80 and setting it up. That opportunity comes with having a solid team. The boys really stuck at it.

"I’ve heard there’s a bottle of whisky on the table for drop goals at home, so I’ll be looking for that.”

Predictions of a low-scoring affair played out in the first half.

It ended 5-5, as Aidan Shortall’s skilfully executed second try in as many home games cancelled out Blackheath’s early score.

Even though co-captains Zak Poole had to retire injured, Titans harnessed the stiff wind and the slope a little better in the second half and had dominance at scrum time.

JB Bruzulier finished off a series of drives to go over for a try converted by Lloyd Hayes.

A huge fracas then provided some light relief before Jake Lloyd dotted down in the corner for Blackheath and replacement Tom Ffitch landed a superb conversion in the wind from out wide to level the scores.

Then came Ollivent’s decider.

Director of rugby Harvey Biljon: “There were two very committed teams out there and both sets of players will feel it tomorrow and Monday because it was very physical.

"It came down the last few minutes and territory told in the end. There was the drop-kick but we also had a chance to go for goal from the previous penalty.

"People say you win ugly but what happened today was that we found a way to get a result.”

The win cements third spot for Rotherham. Next Saturday they are away to Richmond, the unbeaten leaders.