Action from Rotherham Titans' win at Otley last weekend. Picture by GARETH SIDDONS

Rotherham play their game in hand away to bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield and are expected to collect five league points and trim the deficit on the Tykes at the top of National Two North to six.

However head coach Gareth Lewis is wary of his ex club and the fact Rotherham lost on their previous two visits to Lockwood Park, taking in the time when he was in charge.

“We know the recent history of this fixture,” he said. “It’s a big one and the boys need to be focussed because although results haven't gone Huddersfield’s way, they’ve had two narrow defeats the last couple of weeks.

Action from the recent game against Sheffield RUFC.

“They’re scoring points and they are a dangerous team on their own patch.”

Leeds come to Clifton Lane on March 23, before which Titans have a home game against Hull Ionians and an away fixture at Hull RUFC.

Leeds have a tricky trip up to Wharfedale and a home date with Lymm.

Added Lewis: "If we can get to a position where there’s a six-point gap when Leeds visit us then we can just start putting a little bit of heat on them and see where it takes us really because full credit to Leeds, they are getting five points week to week but they have not really had pressure put on them.

"They have had that 11-point cushion for a few weeks so it’s an important game this weekend.”