Rotherham Titans look to capitalise on game in hand

Rotherham Titans take lineout ball at Bishop's Stortford. Picture by Tony Jenkinson

​ROTHERHAM Titans can pull within a couple of points of top spot in National One with a good result on Saturday.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Harvey Biljon’s side play their game in hand on their closest rivals when they make the trip to lowly Esher, having snuck into second spot with an 17-11 win at Bishop’s Stortford at the weekend.

That result, combined with a surprise third straight loss for Rams, saw Titans emerge as the main challengers to leaders Richmond for now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Londoners chalked up a bonus point win away to Leicester Lions to increase their advantage at the top to seven points.

Lloyd Hayes: scored try at Bishop's Stortford

Playing in driving rain, Titans recovered from 8-0 down to eke out a win in adversity at Bishop’s Stortford, avenging a defeat to them at Clifton Lane in October.

A penalty try and a try and a conversion from the league’s top scorer, Lloyd Hayes, turned the game and the only scores in a tight second half were a penalty to each side.

Director of rugby Harvey Biljon said: “Bishop’s are a team high on confidence after recently beating Rams and with the conditions as they were, it was always going to come down to a bit of character and one or two moments. For us to come through with a win away from home with the amount of adversity we faced was exceptional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We lost both our hookers, we lost lineout personnel, we lost key decision makers during the game, and I think four players were playing out of position at the end and we were down to 14.

“The players just stuck in with heart.”

The club say an incident involving comments made by forwards coach Matt Smith towards the end of the match that were “not agreeable with the values of Rotherham Titans” were dealt with in a disciplinary afterwards initiated by Biljon.

Smith was given a one-week ban, meaning he will not be involved at Esher.

Kick-off is 3pm.