Rotherham Titans Jamie Cooke's emotional comeback from leg break
Jamie Cooke has endured a long and sometimes painful rehabilitation since fracturing his tibia and fibula in a match for Rotherham Titans away to Wharfedale back in April 2022.
Despite undergoing three operations and wondering if he would ever pull on his rugby boots again, the winger has inched his way back to full health.
After getting the all-clear to play again, Jamie made his comeback in Rotherham’s friendly against Leeds last week and scored a try in a 40-7 victory.
“It’s not really sunk in yet,” he said.
“A lot of people said it would be unlikely I’d play again, including medical professionals, but I always had in the back of my mind that if I could run again then one day I’d like to give playing another go because I was starting to miss the stimulation you get as a player and all the other stuff which comes with rugby.”
He added: “Lots of people think I’m mad, but here we are.
“Last week I was a lot more nervous than I used to get before and in the early stages of games but as it went on the lads really helped me out. I’m not bothered how I played the game. For me it was all about getting it done.”
Jamie (28) said a big thank-you to club physio David Swift and Dr Chris Myers for putting him in front of some of the best consultants in the area from the start and to Lindsay Jones and John Whaling from Titans Community Foundation for their support. He also thanked team chief Harvey Biljon for “going out of his way to help me get the all clear and giving me an opportunity to play for Titans again”.
The South African led a special welcome back to Jamie in his team talk before the comeback match.
“After two-and-a-half years out, to get back out on the field is exceptional and I’m sure Jamie will grow in confidence now and have lots of contributions throughout the campaign,” he added.