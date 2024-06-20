Rotherham Titans in the pink with new stewards sponsorship deal
For when they step out for the first match on September 7 against Rosslyn Park at Clifton Lane, the team’s volunteer stewards will all be wearing striking new pink hi vis vests.
And the special support by regular Titans sponsors Harsco Environmental is also a win for national charity Breast Cancer Now.
“The stewards are down at the ground week in and week out, giving their support throughout the year, but we couldn’t help but notice that towards the end of the season their kit was starting to look a bit tired,” said Harsco Environmental General Manager Carl Brown.
“We’re already main shirt sponsors for the team so we decided that we would extend that support to the volunteer steward team and invest in some new hi vis vests.
“And because the majority of those volunteers are women, we thought it would be good to make the vests pink and share our support for the work being done by Breast Cancer Now too.”
Adding to that, Harsco have also provided fundraising Breast Cancer Now pin badges, that will be on sale at the ground.
“We are so pleased to continue our involvement with the Titans as they begin their 2024 season with a promotion to National League One,” said Carl.
“With new vests for the stewards, everybody will be looking ready for a winning season – and the fact that we can show our support for Breast Cancer Now at the same time makes it even more worthwhile.
“What particularly impresses us about the Titans is always the real sense of community, the fact that there is a fantastic family environment and a sense of community activity that extends well beyond the boundaries of rugby.
“There is also a real historic link in the fact that Harsco is at the heart of heavy industry and rugby grew to prominence as the sport of that industry, everywhere from South Yorkshire to South Wales.”
