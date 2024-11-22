d

​DIRECTOR of rugby Harvey Biljon won’t have to gee his players up for tomorrow’s clash with Rams.

​The prospect of becoming the first side to beat National One’s stand-out team will be motivation enough.

Rams, known as Redingensians until 2018, have won eight of their ten games with bonus points and only Bishop’s Stortford and Plymouth have pushed them close.

Biljon said: "I don’t know what to expect from Rams to be honest. All I’ve heard is reputation. It will be a great occasion and we will find out a little bit more about ourselves and where we’re at.

"These are the games you want to be part of. As a player in a young squad like ours, I’d be thinking ‘what an opportunity, what a game to play in at Clifton Lane.’”

Rams are a Nat’ One powerhouse. They finished runners-up to Chinnor last season and narrowly to Cambridge the season before and represent a major scalp.

Added Biljon: “We at Rotherham have been in that position last season where every game was like a cup final. That makes you battle hardened and it gives you a resilience to keep going. When you’re playing at this level of competition anything can happen.

"I have been watching the games pretty closely and Rams are a team that look like they’re in control a lot of the time.”

Co-captain Zak Poole is two tries away from eclipsing John Dudley as the club’s all-time top try scorer.

Kick-off tomorrow is 2pm.