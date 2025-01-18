Rotherham Titans fight back to start new year on a winning note at expense of Sale FC

A chuffed JB Bruzulier claims Rotherham's first-half try against Sale FC.

ROTHERHAM Titans conjured yet another strong second-half display to begin 2025 with a victory.

Trailing at half time to Sale FC, they took a stranglehold after the break to score 13 unanswered points and bank a 23-17 win that leaves them third in National One, five points behind leaders Richmond.

The only blip was a late disallowed try for John Okafor that denied Titans a bonus point.

Director of rugby Harvey Biljon said: “There was a fair bit that didn’t go our way. I don’t think that’s the fault of the referee, the opposition or us. You just get those days when the ball doesn’t bounce your way or there’s a decision that nine out of ten times goes your way but on this occasion didn’t.

"The fact we stuck to task and come from behind to nil an opposition and get a result is huge for the start of this year, especially considering we have been out of rugby for weeks.”

Titans hammered at the Sale line in the opening quarter but ran into stoic defence.

A close range-finish for JB Bruzulier and a penalty and a conversion from Lloyd Hayes was cancelled out by a brace of tries from wing Mark Dixon and seven points from the boot of James Robins.

Although that raised hopes that Sale could back up their win in the first meeting between the teams in September, Titans had other ideas.

A lineout drive was finished off by prop Charlie Capps to set the comeback in motion and then a calm finish from Jamie Cooke and a penalty from Hayes put them six points in front.

Despite the visitors still being in touch, not for the first time this season Rotherham’s staying power and game management again shone through and victory was closed out with few scares.

"Sale came here really motivated and you have to give them credit,” added Biljon. "I am really impressed with the way our team went about trying to get that victory. Don’t underestimate how tough it was.”

Rotherham are away to Dings Crusaders next Saturday