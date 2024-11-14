Rotherham Titans draw strength from 'bonkers' home encounter

By David Beddows
Published 14th Nov 2024, 11:18 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 16:10 GMT
Jack Townend: praise for Rotherham Titans' pack
Jack Townend: praise for Rotherham Titans' pack
​​ROTHERHAM Titans’ head across the Pennines to take on Sedgley Park on Saturday knowing there is more than one way to win a game of rugby.

A run of high-scoring contests was halted by last weekend’s tight, backs-to-the-wall 18-17 triumph against Plymouth.

Titans’ willingness to do the dirty work, defending for their lives and then bouncing off the ropes to win in the last minute, led to a victory like no other this season.

And, for full-back Jack Townend, that’s a good thing as the team looks to keep the pressure on Rams and Richmond at the top of the National One.

Rob Povey scores his length-of-the-field try for Rotherham Titans against Plymouth Albion. Picture by Kerrie Beddows
Rob Povey scores his length-of-the-field try for Rotherham Titans against Plymouth Albion. Picture by Kerrie Beddows

"We have had some high-scoring games but I think the Plymouth match proved that when it gets down to it we can front up and be physical,” he told the Advertiser.

"It was a bit bonkers. It was stop start so it was hard for us to get into a flow.

"I’d love to see the numbers and the amount of time we had with the ball compared to them but you do whatever it takes, that’s the moral for us.

"Speaking for myself – and the boys in the middle will say opposite because they’re making 50 tackles while I’m stood at the back waiting for the ball – but it showed where we are going. Games like that where you come out with the points right at the end, it is testament to the boys up front who have put us there.”

Although fourth bottom with two wins from nine, Sedgley could be in a false position.

They have had some close defeats and led Rams for half an hour last week. They also put 41 points on the board in beating Plymouth a few weeks ago.

"Every game is tough and the away games make it ever tougher,” added Townend.

"We’ll go over there and try and get another job done.”

Kick-off at Park Lane is 2.30pm.

