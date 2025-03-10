Rotherham Titans chief recognises huge effort and a missed chance after tight loss at Plymouth Albion

By David Beddows
Published 10th Mar 2025, 16:27 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 16:34 BST
Rotherham Titans chief Harvey Biljonplaceholder image
Rotherham Titans chief Harvey Biljon
ROTHERHAM Titans chief Harvey Biljon praised the character of his players and acknowledged a “big opportunity missed” as the promotion chasers fell just short of a rare win in Devon.

Titans ended with 14 men after the dismissal of skipper Zak Poole in the 23-20 defeat to Plymouth Albion, who have now won ten on the spin.

Already hit by injuries in the pack, Rotherham bagged a losing bonus point with a late try by Ronnie du Randt. It was only their fourth loss of the season in National One and their first since the turn of the year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Biljon told the Advertiser: "When you’re down to 14 men away from home in a position like that, two things can happen. You can explode or stay and make it an arm wrestle. Rotherham Titans did that and kept in a position to go and win the game. It was one hell of an effort.

Rotherham Titans go over for one of their three tries in the tight loss down at Plymouth Albion. Pic: Tony Jenkinsonplaceholder image
Rotherham Titans go over for one of their three tries in the tight loss down at Plymouth Albion. Pic: Tony Jenkinson

“Plymouth is a really tough place to go, especially against a team that has a lot of confidence and momentum at the moment.

"The plan, the strategy and everything that went into the preparation during the week was very good.

"What will sit with the players and maybe even the coaching staff is that we missed a big opportunity to get a result.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Never mind everything else that is going on. We had a day down there, the weather was good, the pitch was good and both teams were up for it.

Ronnie du Randt: his try secured a losing bonus point away to Plymouth Albionplaceholder image
Ronnie du Randt: his try secured a losing bonus point away to Plymouth Albion

"To come away with a bonus point considering all the adversity with two yellow cards and a red card was still pretty good.

"We were pushing to win the game at the end.”

Hooker Morgan Veness, on loan from Cambridge RUFC, and no.8 Callum Bustin scored Titans’ other tries and Lloyd Hayes kicked five points.

A draw for leaders Richmond against Birmingham Moseley on Friday night means Titans trail the Londoners by five points ahead of Saturday’s visit of Sedgley Park (2pm ko).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Added Biljon: “We’ve very quickly got to move on. We’ve got Sedgley Park coming up who have come off two fantastic results against Blackheath and Rams. What we need to do is that we get focussed for training on Tuesday and Thursday and ready to go in front of our home supporters.”

Related topics:Rotherham TitansDevonRotherhamPlymouth
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice