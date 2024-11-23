Rotherham Titans bring down league leaders Rams
They prevailed 21-14 in atrocious conditions at Clifton Lane with a performance based on a huge defensive effort and staying power.
"We have had adversity this week,” revealed director of rugby Harvey Biljon. “We couldn’t train because of the snow and the ice. There was no live mauls or scrummaging and no real opportunity to do much.
"You have to really give credit to the character, the resilience and the determination in those players.
"They came together and really deserved the victory.”
Titans spent a large part of the first half on the back foot but conceded just one converted try and turned around only 7-6 down thanks to two penalties from Lloyd Hayes.
The match pitted two powerful packs against each other and although the conditions were an equaliser, Rotherham’s in-your-face defence forced mistakes from the visitors. They were left to regret not kicking for goal from the many penalties they earned.
In worsening conditions, Titans carried the good work into the second half.
Callum Bustin’s huge carry set up the position for Rob Povey to dummy his way over for a converted score and a 13-7 lead.
Chasing an 11th straight win, Rams snatched the advantage back when James Mcrae was driven over and Fraser Honey converted to make it a one-point game again.
The irrepressible Hayes then provided the feed for Aidan Shortall’s try in the corner – his first for the club – but was wide with the conversion attempt.
Although it left Rotherham less than a score in front, another stoic defensive effort sealed the deal in front of a sodden but elated home crowd.
Titans’ win trimmed the gap to the leaders to six points and they have a two-week breather before the next game at home to Blackheath.
"We won’t get ahead of ourselves,” added Biljon. “We’ll come in and train on Tuesday and then enjoy the back end of the week off and then turn up the following Tuesday to go again.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.