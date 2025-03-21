Rotherham Titans' Belgian fan club love their day at Clifton Lane

d

​A GROUP of Belgians continued a long tradition when they made a pilgrimage to Rotherham for a rugby match.

The hardy dozen travelled more than 400 miles by road, train and air from their village of Weerde to get to Clifton Lane to see Rotherham Titans take on Sedgley Park Tigers last weekend.

A group have made several trips over the years, among them Steven Van Noyen.

"The first time we came was in 1999 because we had friends over here who always come to the rugby so they took us,” said Steven.

Past tour: Belgian boys at a Rotherham game back in 2002 with then skipper Mike Schmid and team chief Jim Kilfoyle

"After that we came back once a year for six or seven years in a row. We even saw Rotherham play in the Premiership and were at Twickenham in 2002 when they won the Powergen Shield.

“I’m 50 this year so I wanted to come back to Rotherham with the guys and so here we are.

"A few of have been here before but most haven’t."

Steven’s friend, Ward Deprins, is another who is no stranger to Clifton Lane.

Steven Van Noyen with Rotherham Titans skipper Charlie Capps

He said the party had set off early on Friday morning from their village, between Brussels and Antwerp, to pick up a flight from Brussels to Manchester.

They then took a train to Doncaster and travelled on to Rotherham, a journey of around eight hours. “It was a long, long journey and we’ve got to do it again, but it is worth it,” he said.

The Belgians had contacted Titans team manager Tony Jenkinson to see if it was possible for Steven to receive a surprise to mark his birthday visit.

The club duly obliged, presenting with a match-worn Rotherham shirt signed by all the players.

The Belgian fans at Clifton Lane, home of Rotherham Rugby Club. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

The shirt will sit alongside one Steven already has from 25 years ago given to him by the then captain, Mike Schmid.

"This is the first time we have been back to the ground in about 15 years and it hasn’t changed much,” said Steven. “It’s a lovely, friendly club.

"Obviously there isn’t much rugby where are are from. We fellow the games from Belgium on the internet and on Facebook.

”Rotherham are having quite a good season and I didn’t expect them to be so high so soon after winning promotion. I thought they might be halfway up or something like that.”

Titans beat Sedgley 38-29 to put the cap on a great trip.

"Plenty of tries and a win. We got what we wanted,” said Steven.

"We had a great day.”