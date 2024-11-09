Callum Bustin with the ball in Rotherham Titans' tight win over Plymouth Albion at Clifton Lane. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

HEAD of rugby Harvey Biljon praised the resolve of his players after Rotherham Titans struck late to steal a tight victory against Plymouth Albion.

Second best for most of the 80 minutes, Titans hung in and then slotted a last-gasp penalty from Lloyd Hayes to come through 18-17.

"Today not a lot went our way,” said Biljon. “We didn’t have a lot of possession and we didn’t have a lot of territory but our long defensive sets were exceptional.

"You have to give credit to Plymouth for the way they brought the game to us but it’s a game of small margins and it’s about stepping up when you need to.”

At half time Titans led 12-7 thanks to a try from Luke Cole from their only serious foray into the Plymouth half, plus a length-of-the-field interception score from Rob Povey.

In a stop-start contest dominated by the packs, Rotherham lost three players to yellow cards in the second half and when they finally buckled and conceded a penalty try to trail 14-12, Plymouth looked set to close out victory despite having turned down several penalty chances to kick for goal.

Hayes and Albion’s Tom Putt then exchanged pens, the latter awarded after Titans were discovered to have unwittingly had an extra man on the field.

As the clock ticked into stoppage time, Rotherham launched one last attack, Plymouth infringed, and Hayes slotted the resulting kicking chance to earn victory by the narrowest of margins.

"I don’t know what happened between the fourth official and the player,” said Biljon, referring to the player numbers miss-count.

"I know players are enthusiastic to get back on the field. These things happen. We’ll just have to have a look at it and make sure there is no confusion next time.”

The win moved Titans back up to third spot in National One.

They are away to Sedgley Park next Saturday (2.30pm).