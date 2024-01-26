Harry Dunne

Last Saturday’s match at Huddersfield was postponed due to a frozen pitch and it was a decision endorsed by Titans head coach Gareth Lewis, who lives not too far away from his former club’s home at Lockwood Park.

He said: ”I was in touch with both camps and I went down to look the pitch an hour before the pitch inspection. It was probably unsafe at that stage.

"Part of me thought you play games in August and the pitch can often be rock hard. I don’t think it would have taken a stud this time so it was probably the right decision in the end.”

The fixture could be rearranged for March 2, the next free weekend for both teams.

Before that Titans have four matches, starting at home to an improving Tynedale on Saturday (2pm).

"We pick up where we left off,” said Lewis. “The postponement has given us an extra seven days to allow lads who were carrying knocks to recover, people like Laurence Cowen-Leak, Matt Smith and Dan Rundle, to name just three. It gives us time to get that strength in depth we need.”

The postponement of Leeds’ game as well last weekend means the status quo remains at the top of National Two North, with the Tykes leading Rotherham by six points.

Tynedale have won five out of their last six and are sixth in the table. "They had a good result against Lymm at the weekend and they were in the lead against Leeds,” noted Lewis. “Tynedale always a good team. Ben Woods, their coach, I know personally and he’s a good coach. They will be a difficult proposition.”

Saturday could see Titans centre Harry Dunne finally chalk up his 100th appearance in a Rotherham shirt since joining the club in 2018.

Added Lewis: "Harry pulled out against Lymm and then last week postponed, so it’s third time lucky.

"Hopefully he can get his 100th game in because he has been a good servant to the club and has come into some good form recently. It will be good to get him back on the park.”