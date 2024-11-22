Rotherham Titans co-captain Zak Poole

​ROTHERHAM Titans hope the Clifton Lane crowd can be their 16th man this weekend in their most important match of the season so far.

​Titans take on unbeaten National One leaders Rams tomorrow aiming to inflict a first defeat on the Reading outfit, who have won all their ten games.

Rotherham, in third place, trail them by nine points and can’t afford to let the gap grow any bigger.

But having lost only once at home in 19 months, Harvey Biljon’s men intend giving Rams their sternest test so far in front of what they hope will be a big and vociferous crowd.

Flashback to Rotherham's only previous home match against Rams -- a 28-16 defeat in 2019.

Co-captain Zak Poole told the Advertiser: "If I was going to pick one game to get to as a fan it would definitely be this one. Wrap up, get your coat and hat on, have a few beers down the club and look forward to a great spectacle.

"It will be great to have Clifton Lane busy and get the sort of numbers it had back in the day and see the place pumping. A blockbuster crowd helps us more than the supporters could ever imagine.”

The race for the one and only promotion spot from National One is approaching a critical period up to Christmas.

After Saturday, Titans play fifth-placed Blackheath on December 7 and second-placed Richmond on December 14.

Rams play Richmond on December 6 and Rosslyn Park, in fourth, on December 14.

It means the picture near the top could be a lot different by the time the Christmas trimmings go up.

”We have some big fixtures coming up and it’s exciting to be part of,” added Poole.

"We will show Rams a certain amount of respect but we are going into this to win.

"We like to think of Clifton Lane is a fortress and we don’t think that should change because the top of the league are coming.”

Based upon current weather predictions the game is expected to go ahead.

Kick-off is 2pm.