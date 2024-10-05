Rotherham Titans
Titans dominated their dangerous opponents for most of the 80 minutes to win 45-19 and chalk up a 19th straight home win.
In doing so they scored five tries, including a 16-minute first-half try hat-trick from back row John Okafor.
Rotherham’s fourth victory in five since their return to National One, it also atoned for last week’s last-gasp defeat away to Sale FC.
"Last week we lost a game in the 86th minute. Whether it was fair or unfair is not the debate,” he said.
"The learnings to come out of it was that we’ve got to play for 80 minutes and stay in it and make all the moments count and we’re trying to do that.
"Today I was very pleased with our composure, our concentration and our control against a team full of attacking threats.”
Trailing to an early converted try, Titans blasted back to lead 22-7 at half time with Okafor’s treble and seven points from Lloyd Hayes.
They didn’t let up in the second half, their physicality and cohesion unsettling their visitors and helping produce further scores for no.8 Callum Bustin and replacement Loma Kivalu.
The trusty boot of Lloyd Hayes kept the scoreboard ticking over and he finished with a personal haul of 20 points.
Even though Dings cut through for two tries of their own, they returned to Bristol empty-handed.
Added Biljon: "We’re not perfect yet but the group is trying to remain focussed. I’m very pleased we’ve taken four wins from five and produced good wins in front of our own supporters.
"We’ll turn up on Tuesday to prepare for Leicester Lions away next week and we’re not looking beyond that.”
