Rotherham set for night of senior international boxing

England's Freddie Pullen is one of the many fighters about to compete at Magna Science and Adventure Centre. Picture by EB-Andy Chubb

TOP class amateur boxing comes to Rotherham tomorrow.

Magna Science and Adventure Centre hosts the all-senior "Roaring Lions International” from 6pm when England face Ireland and Germany.

The action will see 12 bouts of Olympic-style boxing take place across ten weight categories involving both male and female boxers over the age of 18.

The selected squad boasts over 25 National Championships between them, including four National Amateur Championship titles.

Big night of boxing is coming to Magna Science and Adventure Centre. Picture by Andy Chubb

Tickets are available to purchase on the door only, priced at £15 for adults, £5 for children/concessions. Under-5s enter for free.

Head of Performance at England Boxing, Chris Connelly, said: “It is the first time in quite some time that we’ve held an event like this. Germany and Ireland are bringing some exceptional talent

and we’re expecting high-quality, competitive bouts that will really showcase the best of international boxing.

“For our England Boxing Senior Performance Programme athletes, it’s a fantastic opportunity to continue developing their skills in a competitive environment.”

West Ham’s BC’s Freddie Pullen said: “It makes a change to be able to box for England in England for once. Normally my friends and family have to watch through a screen, but this time they’ll actually see me represent our country in person.”

The event will act as a curtain raiser to the National Youth Championships at Magna on Saturday and Sunday, with tickets available to purchase at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/englandboxingltd