YEAR 7 WINNERS: Wales

The day started in sunshine and ended in snow and sleet and saw six fixtures, 21 goals, two penalty shootouts and a school derby!

Hosted again by Wickersley School and delivered by Malltby Learning Trust, it again gave the borough’s best young talents the chance to shine on a fantastic morning of football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Year 7 final was close, with Wales pinching it 1-0 thanks to a Callum Hassle goal.

YEAR 8 WINNERS: Aston

Wath took a 2-0 lead in the Year 8 decider only lose 4 -2 to a spirited Aston side that never gave up.

The goals matched the quality of the fixture, with Richardson, Platts, Wilcotts and Brown ensuring it was Aston’s day.

Wickersley came out as double winners in the Year 9 and Year 10 competitions, scoring 12 goals and conceding none against Rawmarsh and Oakwood respectively. Jonathan Walker, playing in the Year 10s game, scored the only hat-trick of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a Wath Academy derby in the Sixth Form 2nd XI final between their second and third teams.

YEAR 10 WINNERS: Wickersley

The game finished goalless and went to a penalty shootout in which the 2nd XI scored all their six to become champions.

In the 1st XI final, TRC avenged last year’s defeat to Maltby by beating them on pens after their match finished 1-1, Maltby missing a chance to win it in the last minute of normal time.

Organiser Elliott Flowers thanked staff from Wickersley and Maltby for ensuring the day ran smoothly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff at both schools are looking for Schools Finals Day results from 1979/80 to the current day.