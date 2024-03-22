Rotherham Schools FA Plate Finals are a winner
The third Rotherham Schools FA Plate Finals day at St Bernard’s Catholic School saw teams compete in five football finals from Y7-Y11 and, for the second year running, the event combined with the town’s Netball Plate deciders.
Event organisers, St Bernard’s head of PE Steve Tattershall and PE teacher Georgia Sneath said: “It was good to see our fields and netball courts so busy and to see so many students from across Rotherham competing and conducting themselves brilliantly throughout the day.”
The event is the prelude to the RSFA Cup and and Netball Cup Finals day at Wickersley School tomorrow.
Plate finals day results
FOOTBALL
Year 7 Final
Brinsworth 2 Thrybergh 1
After putting out Rawmarsh and Clifton respectively in the semi-finals, Brinsworth came out on top. Man of the match was Thrybergh’s Dylan Clarke.
Year 8 Final
Wingfield 4 Wickersley 2
The goalkeeping of man of the match Jacob Marley helped Wingfield to victory and included a fine save from a header that would have made it 3-3.
Year 9 final
Wingfield 5 Clifton 1
First-time Plate finalists Clifton put up a good fight against experienced opponents. Star man was Clifton captain and scorer George Shengelia.
Y10 final
Brinsworth 8 Thrybergh 0
Captained by Sam Rapson, Brinsworth cruised into a 5-0 half time lead on the way to a convincing win.
Star man was Brinsworth goalkeeper Callam Harrison.
Y11 final
Brinsworth 6 Wales 2
Ryan Bailey netted three for the victors, Callum Little two and Max Wadsworth the other. Man of the match was Wales’ Freddie Fowler.
NETBALL
The netball finals produced a string of entertaining matches.
Hosts St Bernard’s won the Y8 Plate after winning both their games againstOakwoodandBrinsworth by significant scores.
Y8 Player of the Tournament was Oakwood’s C. Peace.
Brinsworthbeat St Bernard’s and Maltby to lift the Y9 Plate.
Y9 Player of the Tournament was Maltby’s C. Anaee.