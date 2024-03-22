Brinsworth Y11

The third Rotherham Schools FA Plate Finals day at St Bernard’s Catholic School saw teams compete in five football finals from Y7-Y11 and, for the second year running, the event combined with the town’s Netball Plate deciders.

Event organisers, St Bernard’s head of PE Steve Tattershall and PE teacher Georgia Sneath said: “It was good to see our fields and netball courts so busy and to see so many students from across Rotherham competing and conducting themselves brilliantly throughout the day.”

The event is the prelude to the RSFA Cup and and Netball Cup Finals day at Wickersley School tomorrow.

Winners: Wingfield Y8

Plate finals day results

FOOTBALL

Year 7 Final

Brinsworth 2 Thrybergh 1

Netball action

After putting out Rawmarsh and Clifton respectively in the semi-finals, Brinsworth came out on top. Man of the match was Thrybergh’s Dylan Clarke.

Year 8 Final

Wingfield 4 Wickersley 2

The goalkeeping of man of the match Jacob Marley helped Wingfield to victory and included a fine save from a header that would have made it 3-3.

RUNNERS-UP: Thrybergh Year 10

Year 9 final

Wingfield 5 Clifton 1

First-time Plate finalists Clifton put up a good fight against experienced opponents. Star man was Clifton captain and scorer George Shengelia.

Y10 final

RUNNERS-UP: Thrybergh Year 7

Brinsworth 8 Thrybergh 0

Captained by Sam Rapson, Brinsworth cruised into a 5-0 half time lead on the way to a convincing win.

Star man was Brinsworth goalkeeper Callam Harrison.

Y11 final

Brinsworth 6 Wales 2

Ryan Bailey netted three for the victors, Callum Little two and Max Wadsworth the other. Man of the match was Wales’ Freddie Fowler.

NETBALL

The netball finals produced a string of entertaining matches.

Hosts St Bernard’s won the Y8 Plate after winning both their games againstOakwoodandBrinsworth by significant scores.

Y8 Player of the Tournament was Oakwood’s C. Peace.

Brinsworthbeat St Bernard’s and Maltby to lift the Y9 Plate.

Y9 Player of the Tournament was Maltby’s C. Anaee.

