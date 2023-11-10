Competitors at the Rotherham Schools Cross Country at Herringthorpe. Pictures: STEVE GAINES

Originally cancelled in October due to the weather, it was put back to last Friday on familiar ground at Herringthorpe Playing Fields and Stadium.

Not all the schools could make the deferred date, and some withdrew due to the wet ground conditions; but the event was well supported and appeared to be enjoyed by all the runners and their parents and families.

The programme had races for Y3 and 4 girls, then boys, followed by a two-lap race for Y5/6 girls then boys. A total of 247 runners completed the four races, with each school team of the first four runners scoring for the school team.

Harry (right) and Joseph Hudson, first and second in the Y5/6 boys race

Individual medal winners – Y3/4 Girls: 1st Callie Tompkin (Sitwell Junior) 7:13; 2nd Dellah Barnes (St Mary's Herringthorpe) 7:40; 3rd Lois McEnery (St Mary's Herringthorpe) 7:41. Y3/4 Boys: 1st Harrison Battersby (St Gerards Catholic Primary) 6:39; 2nd Scott Andrews (Brookfield) 6:45; 3rd Seth Bilham (Aston Fence) 6:53. Y5/6 Girls: 1st Rubyanne Bailey (Anston Park) 11:10; 2nd Heidi Birks (Anston Park) 11:24; 3rd Eve Lovell (St Gerards Catholic Primary) 11:37. Y5/6 Boys: 1st Harry Hudson (Our Lady and St Joseph’s) 9:30; 2nd Joseph Hudson (Our Lady and St Joseph’s) 9:50; 3rd Isaac Stanton (Wath Central) 9:57.

The top three teams in each race – Y3/4 Girls 1 Bramley Sunnyside Junior School 62 points, 2 Wickersley Northfield 72, 3 St Mary's Herringthorpe 80.

Y3/4 Boys 1 Wath C of E 44 points, 2 Wickersley Northfield 68, 3 St Gerards Catholic Primary School 78.

Y5/6 Girls 1 Bramley Sunnyside Junior School 54 points, 2 Wath C of E 66, 3 Aston Fence J & I School 82