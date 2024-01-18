​ALARM clocks were set early last weekend as members of Rotherham Running Club travelled en masse to take part in the Skipton Skedaddle.

Nineteen hardy souls braved sub zero temperatures to race alongside the frozen Leeds and Liverpool Canal with the club finishing the day with no less than ten top ten finishes.

The running festival consists of seven various distances to choose from. First up was the 10K, with team captain Adelle Marsden claiming first spot in 45.35 closely followed by Claire Chapman in third and the ever improving Sandra Ford in fourth.

Returning from injury, Sarah Milns just missed out on a top-ten finish to claim 13th spot.

Making their club debuts in the aqua vests, Karen Green (20th) and Sam Dixon (23rd) showed tremendous potential with great finishes.Next up was the Ladies 10-mile in which Marie Bromwich and Vicky Beckitt claimed a superb fifth and sixth spot respectively in 1h 46mins.The half marathon was next on the out and back course with a great effort from Laura Mann bringing the girls home in 1hr 48mins, claiming third spot .

Honor Hamshaw was fifth and was followed by a gritty effort from Louise Siddall, running through illness to grab 11th place.In the men’s half, John Fellows (1h43) claimed seventh spot with Graeme Dodd in 12th.