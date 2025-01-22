Rotherham Running Club starts 2025 on the front foot

By David Beddows
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 15:25 GMT
Kelsey Bacon of Rotherham Running Club at the Sherwood 10kKelsey Bacon of Rotherham Running Club at the Sherwood 10k
Kelsey Bacon of Rotherham Running Club at the Sherwood 10k
​ROTHERHAM Running Club members travelled far and wide to shake off the post-Christmas blues and strive for their new year training goals.

​Starting with a trip to Nottingham, Robin Hood was nowhere to seen as Lauren Beasley led the team home in the Sherwood Pines 10k in a superb 56:04 quickly followed by April Farthing (56:29). Louise Siddall (59:17) was next back in the one-lap forest race ahead of Kelsey Bacon (1:03.19) and Louise Taylor (1: 09.00).

The Sherwood Pines run is fast becoming a popular event at both 5k and 10k distances.

A cold but smiling Louise Siddall said: “It was hilly but well organised and in lovely surroundings, plus there was a nice medal at the finish!”

Rotherham Running Club contingent at the Sherwood Pines 10kRotherham Running Club contingent at the Sherwood Pines 10k
Rotherham Running Club contingent at the Sherwood Pines 10k

The Brass Monkey Half-Marathon in York was another destination, based around York racecourse and scenic villages and organised by York Knavesmire Harriers.

First over the line for the club was Matt Worthington (1hr21) with Sarah Horner continuing her fine form from last year in 1:29. Matt Hamer cruised home in 1:36 quickly by Graham Dodd (1:36) and club captain Adelle Marsden (1:39). Laura Mann clocked 1:40, Chris Marsh 1:46 and Joanne Rayner-Johnson 1:59.

And lastly, up in Saltaire on the Leeds/Liverpool canal, Angela Wright took on the Sir Titus Pie and Pickle 10m race, and beat her average time for the distance by six minutes, coming home in 1hr54.

