Rotherham Running Club braves show their staying power

Ready for it: Angela Wright, Adam Wright and Louise Taylor at the start of the Eight Stations Ultra

THE picturesque fishing port of Whitby was the starting point for runners from Rotherham Running Club last weekend.

They took on the beautiful railway-themed Eight Stations Ultra, a 30-mile trail race following the stunning steam railway line through the Esk Valley, calling at all eight railway stations and finishing in Pickering. Adam Wright was first home for the club, conquering the 3,000ft of hills along the way to finish in 7hrs42mins.

Also taking in the unique views were Angela Wright and Louise Taylor, who came home in 9hrs35mins. Down in Oxfordshire another super human effort saw Laura Mann and Matt Hamer tackle the famous Race to the Stones.

They completed an amazing 45 miles of the notoriously difficult route along Britain's oldest road, the Ridgeway, finishing at the 5,000-years-old Avebury Standing Stones, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

In the middle of a strength-sapping heatwave, a tremendously brave effort saw them complete the 45 miles in just under 12 hours.