Rotherham Running Club's Sandra Ford at the Normanby Hall Adventure Race

They faced horrendous weather conditions to travel over to Dronfield to run the 39th staging of the Dronfield 10k. Quickly gaining an impressive reputation, Harry McGregor was first back for the club, scorching home in 38:37 followed by Graham Dodd (42.26), fresh from his London Marathon heroics the previous week, and Laura Mann (44.06), another celebrating a recent marathon success.

Nadine Allott ran a brilliant time of 54:04 andGemma Johnson, showing good form, finished in 53.15 with Robin Williamson, breaking his parkrun PB the day before, posting 56:59.

Enjoying the torrential rain, Stuart Frith cruised home in 57:44 with Fiona Earl (58.08) and April Farthing (58.27) hot on his heels.

Alex Stafford, also running with marathon legs, managed 1:02:25 and the recently crowned RRC Runners’ Runner of the Year, Angela Wright ,smiled her way around the course in 1:05:41, just pipping Sarah Meyers (1:08:21).Over in Scunthorpe, Sandra Ford tackled the Normanby Hall Adventure Race, 10k of hills mud and obstacles.