Rotherham Metro Water Polo Club makes a splash with string of awards

Making a splash: Rotherham Metro Water Polo Club enthusiasts with their award

WATER polo is enjoying a resurgence in Rotherham – and here’s further proof.

Rotherham Metro Water Polo Club has been award Swim England’s North East Club of the Year in recognition of its outstanding contribution to water polo and youth sport across the region.

And in a further boost, three Metro devotees received gongs for their sterling work.

Norman Leighton was presented with a Lifetime Contribution Award, Matt Birch was named Talent Development Coach of the Year and Scott McLean was Volunteer of the Year.

Delight: Norman Leighton of Rotherham Metro Water Polo Club with his Lifetime Achievement Award

Based at Maltby Leisure Centre and Rotherham Leisure Complex, Metro provides a friendly and inclusive environment for players of all ages and abilities.

This year it hosted a successful U12s tournament which brought together more than 50 children from across the region for a day of fun and competition.

Rotherham Metro is also the home of one of Swim England’s national talent centres and the North East regional team, with several of its coaches delivering high-quality training for players aged 16 and under. The club plays a vital role in developing future talent and promoting excellence in the sport.

Award winner Norman said: “The latest achievements reflect the club’s deep commitment to nurturing talent, supporting volunteers and building a strong community around water polo.

success: Matt Birch was named Talent Development Coach of the Year

"We have a fantastic bunch of volunteers who makes us tick and on one day recently we had nearly 70 players training at Maltby.”

The club will now go forward as a finalist for the Swim England National Awards on November 29.

It also continues to offer free trial sessions for young people aged six and over who love being in the water and want to try something new.

To learn more, visit the Rotherham Metro Water Polo Club Facebook page or email [email protected]