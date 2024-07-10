Action from the Tour of Britain. Photos by SWpix.com

THE Tour of Britain cycle race will return to South Yorkshire for the first time in nearly 20 years in September, with Rotherham included in the route.

Stage three of the Lloyds Bank-sponsored race, on Thursday 5 September, will head from Sheffield to Barnsley, taking in Rotherham and Doncaster along the way.

The race last came to South Yorkshire in 2007, when a stage started from Rother Valley Country Park.

This year will mark the first time that a stage of the Tour of Britain Men has started in Sheffield, with the city having hosted stage finishes on three occasions between 2004 and 2006, while for Barnsley it will be a first visit by the Tour of Britain Men.

The sprint finish in Beverley during the 2023 race. Photos by SWpix.com

Cllr Dave Sheppard, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Social Inclusion & Neighbourhood Working at Rotherham Borough Council, said: ”The Tour of Britain travelling through Rotherham during the South Yorkshire Stage is a fantastic opportunity for the borough to showcase some of our beautiful scenery and provide a boost to cycling, whether as a leisure activity, as a sustainable mode of transport or as a competitive sport.

"It will of course also benefit businesses in the area.

"We know our communities and schools will look forward to giving the teams and spectators a warm Rotherham welcome.”

His thoughts were echoed by South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard.

“South Yorkshire is a place that loves a bike race, and even more, loves to welcome the world,” he said. “We did it when we hosted the Grand Depart in 2017 and with the Tour de Yorkshire in 2017, so I know we will be out in force to cheer on the riders in the Tour of Britain.

“From Redmires to Roche Abbey, Conisbrough to Cubley, the South Yorkshire leg will pass through our incredible cities, towns and villages, taking in some of our most beautiful landscapes.

"The Tour of Britain coming to South Yorkshire is another sign of confidence in our ability to stage big, exciting things, and I can't wait for us to be part of it.”

Since the last visit to South Yorkshire by the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men, the area has famously hosted a stage finish of the Tour de France (2014) as well as four stages of the Tour de Yorkshire (two starts and two finishes) between 2016 and 2019.

The Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men begins in the Scottish Borders on Tuesday, September 3, followed by a second stage in the Tees Valley.

Following the South Yorkshire stage the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men heads to the Midlands, and West Northamptonshire, before concluding in Suffolk on Sunday, September 8 after six stages of racing.