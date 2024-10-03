CLINICAL: Jake Ward. Picture by Gareth Walker

HOCKEY hot shot Jake Ward had a weekend to remember for Rotherham.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​He rattled in seven goals as the men’s second team thrashed Chesterfield 15-0 at Bawtry Road.

Eleven of those goals came in the second half and Robbie Macdonald backed up Jake’s effort by scoring five times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strikes from Tom Oldale, Steve Jackson and Michael Watson completed the rout. Patrick Walker was chosen as Player of the Match.

Imogen Strawson in action for Rotherham hockey ladies first string. Pictures by Gareth Walker

The first team didn’t fare so well, going down 5-2 to City of York in Yorkshire North East One having pulling back from 2-0 down through Fraser Andrews and Toby Cumming. Star man was Eddie Fisher.

The ladies firsts lost 2-1 at home to Kingston upon Hull in their section after Imogen Strawson put them 1-0 up at half time. Player of the Match was Imogen Strawson.

The women go to second-placed Norton on Saturday (2pm) while the men are away to Chesterfield (2.30pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men’s thirds fell 13-0 to a strong Chesterfield third team – Alex Watson the best player – but the ladies seconds pipped hosts Brigg 4-3 in an end-to-end battle thanks to Emily Burgin’s double and goals from Erin Butler and Keira Valentine-Bull. Top player was Minnie Derham. Charlie Ross (2) and Zach Chester netted in the Development Team B’s 3-1 defeat of Sheffield Bankers.