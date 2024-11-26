Ken Bray playing in the legendry Bridlington Festival in 1966. He also organised many hockey teams at the Isle of Man festivals

​A LONG-STANDING member of Rotherham Hockey Club has died after a short illness, aged 87.

Ken Bray, a Life Member, played in the first team for many years and held various positions in the club including team captain, umpire and youth coach.

He was head of a dynasty of Rotherham hockey players. His brother, Geoff, played for many years as did his son, Jon, who is still involved in the club. Grandson Andrew and granddaughter Emma both came through its youth system.

President David Woodward said: “Most of us who played alongside Ken will remember him as a committed (with a capital C) player, especially as a centre-forward. He was one of the first names on team sheets.

"Whilst not adverse in occasionally advising umpires on their judgement, any issues were soon forgotten in the bar afterwards and it was always a pleasure to be with him socially.

“Ken was always involved in sport. He also played rugby and golf but at hockey he made a massive impact with the club. Our sympathy is with his wife, Lilian, sons Jon and Gary and their families at this difficult time.”

The funeral is on Tuesday, December 10 (3.30pm) at Rotherham Crematorium and afterwards at Sitwell Golf Club.

The only local hockey last week saw the men’s 2s draw 1-1 at Chesterfield, with both teams maintaining their unbeaten records.

Archie Busby saved a penalty and Richard Haigh netted the equaliser.

Saturday (10am)– Men’s 1s v University of Leeds, (12.15pm) Durham City v Ladies 1s.