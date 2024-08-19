AWARDS NIGHT: but Rotherham Harriers numbers have still to fully recover from the pandemic

​ROTHERHAM Harriers Athletics Club have put out an appeal for new coaches as it looks to restore numbers to pre-pandemic levels.

The shut-down of so much grassroots sport in 2020 and 2021 hit clubs across the sporting spectrum, not least in track and field.

Many coaches and athletes did not return to their clubs when life got back to normal and the effects are still being felt today, not least by the Harriers.

Secretary Steve Gaines said: “We lost a number of volunteers and athletes who just got out of the habit because they couldn’t attend the club during the pandemic.

Home: Herringthorpe Stadium

"We are still about 20 per cent down on athlete numbers and volunteer numbers so we are trying to start again with a blank sheet of paper.

"I don’t think we are different to any other clubs."

Although parents of young athletes have come forward to help out as officials and with training sessions, Harriers still lack people with expertise in pole vault, high jump, long jump and other disciplines.

"We have new athletes starting and old athletes returning but we want to try and improve the capability of the club to offer coaching in specialist events,” he said.

Harriers need coaches for specialist disciplines like the shot put

“It would be lovely if people who have been athletes in the past were able to give some time and share their expertise and experience.”

Steve said that although the situation in Rotherham was no different to the rest of the country, there were “pockets” of success elsewhere.

He explained: "I have a colleague in Liverpool where Liverpool Football Club do a big PR link with schools where it pays Liverpool Harriers Athletics Club coaches to go in as part of a drive to improve schools sports provision because schooles haven’t got access to coaches. They simply don’t have staff with the expertise to delver.

"As a result my colleague has ended with a whole array of young athletes aged 11-13, which is the one age group that we are struggling for.

"Because the schools didn’t do any sport in 2020 and 2021, we have lost two years where kids would come through to the club in such as cross country.

"We have a bit of a gap.”

Anyone interested in helping out Rotherham Harriers can contact Steve Gaines via email at [email protected] or on 07771 660979.