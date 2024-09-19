Mikey Bacon on the way to victory at the English Cross Country Championships at Weston Park, Staffordshire.

​ROTHERHAM Harriers Athletics Club has another national champion.

Mikey Bacon revelled in tough course conditions to win the U15 boys race at the English Cross Country Championships at Weston Park in Staffordshire.

He finished 17 seconds clear of Leeds City AC athlete Yaried Alem, winner of the English Schools Cross Country Junior Boys Championship in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mikey's win makes it two club national cross country champions in two years.

Rotherham Harriers' Graihagh Turner with the England flag at the British and Irish Junior Mountain Running Championships in County Wicklow.

Issy Waugh won the U15 girls event in 2022 at Parliament Hill in London.

A total of 20 Harriers competed in the latest event. Other notable finishing positions: Lilia Harris 16th in the U17 women's race; Alfie Bedford 20th U15 boys race; Haley Bacon 30th U13 girls race; Edward Rose 30th U13 boys race; Matilda Holmes 32nd U15 girls race and Josh Wragg 32nd junior men's race.

The full set of athlete results in each of the eight races where the club had competitors were:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

U17 Women: Lilia Harris 16th 20:05; Harper Tompkim 71st 23:43.

U15 Boys: Mikey Bacon 1st 13:03; Alfie Bedford 20th 14:03; Louis Johnson 156th 16:03; Seb Johnson 157th 16:04; Riley Welton-Smith 190th 16:59. (Robson Hughes DNF - injured) Team 13th

U13 Girls: Hayley Bacon 30th 12:37

U17 Men: Jack Williams 124th 22:41; Vinnie Johnson 137th 23:11

U13 Boys: Edward Rose 30th 11:34; Harry Hudson 188th 13:50.

U15 Girls: Matilda Holmes 32nd 16:34; Esme Milbourne 76th 17:33; Esther Lovell 138th 19:25; Martha Hazlehurst 155th 20:14. Team 12th

U20 Men: Josh Wragg 32nd 37:51

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior Men: Ben Burton 130th 45:38; Gareth Sampson 137th 46:42.

Graihagh Turner, meanwhile, scored a win for the four-strong England team at the British & Irish Junior Mountain Running Championships at Glendalough, County Wicklow.

The U17s female race was over 4.5Km, with 200m of ascent, and the Rotherham Harriers’ runner reached the high point in second place before timing her descent effort to perfection to take the lead around 100m from the finish.