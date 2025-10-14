Rotherham Harriers out in force at National Relay Championships

Rotherham Harriers' Mikey Bacon on his way to the third fastest time in the U17 men's race at the National Relay Championships at Sutton Coldfield

ROTHERHAM Harriers rubbed shoulders with some of the best in the country at the National Relay Championships.

A fleet of Harriers headed to Sutton Coldfield for the event, with the highest placing that of Maya Schofield (13:59), Graihagh Turner (14:19) and Grace Igoe (13:53), who were fourth in the U17s women’s section.

Mikey Bacon ran the third fastest time in the U17 men's race, crossing the line in 11.30). Harry Orr ran 12.44 and Alfie Bedford 12.05 as the team finished seventh.

Seb Johnson, Louis Johnson and Robson Hughes were 43rd in the U17 B race while Phoebe Bedford, Poppy Brailsford and Eve Lovell came 45th in the U13s Girls.

Grace Igoe pushes on in the colours of Rotherham Harriers at the 2025 National Relay Championships

Owen Turner ran in the U13 Boys and Hayley Bacon and Mia Williams in the U15 Girls.

At senior level, the Women’s team of Lori Handbury, Nicole Norton, Harper Tompkin and Naomi Clegg came 41st and the men were 52nd in their section.

Their line-up was Josh Wragg, James Mellor Daniel Reeve, Ben Burton Jack Williams and Gareth Sampson.