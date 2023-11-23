Rotherham Harriers muck in to make sure parkrun goes the distance
Last Saturday the club did a “parkrun takeover,” which involves covering the majority of the roles required for the weekly event to take place.
A Harriers spokeswoman said: “The core team at Rotherham parkrun are exceptional so there were big boots to fill but the event went fantastically.
"The help from the core team on the day was welcomed with open arms from all the Harriers.”
The parkrun in Clifton Park celebrated the graduation of new runners from Harriers’ recent Couch to 5K programme, supported by run leaders Helen, Janet, Brenda, Daniel and Wendy.
Another programme for new runners is planned for 2024.