VOLUNTEERS from Rotherham Harriers Athletics Club pulled out the stops to ensure the latest parkrun hit full stride.

Rotherham Harriers volunteers and Couch to 5K graduates at Rotherham parkrun

Last Saturday the club did a “parkrun takeover,” which involves covering the majority of the roles required for the weekly event to take place.

A Harriers spokeswoman said: “The core team at Rotherham parkrun are exceptional so there were big boots to fill but the event went fantastically.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The help from the core team on the day was welcomed with open arms from all the Harriers.”

The parkrun in Clifton Park celebrated the graduation of new runners from Harriers’ recent Couch to 5K programme, supported by run leaders Helen, Janet, Brenda, Daniel and Wendy.