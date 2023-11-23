Register
Rotherham Harriers muck in to make sure parkrun goes the distance

VOLUNTEERS from Rotherham Harriers Athletics Club pulled out the stops to ensure the latest parkrun hit full stride.
By David Beddows
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 16:33 GMT
Rotherham Harriers volunteers and Couch to 5K graduates at Rotherham parkrunRotherham Harriers volunteers and Couch to 5K graduates at Rotherham parkrun
Last Saturday the club did a “parkrun takeover,” which involves covering the majority of the roles required for the weekly event to take place.

A Harriers spokeswoman said: “The core team at Rotherham parkrun are exceptional so there were big boots to fill but the event went fantastically.

"The help from the core team on the day was welcomed with open arms from all the Harriers.”

The parkrun in Clifton Park celebrated the graduation of new runners from Harriers’ recent Couch to 5K programme, supported by run leaders Helen, Janet, Brenda, Daniel and Wendy.

Another programme for new runners is planned for 2024.

