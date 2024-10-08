Rotherham Harriers' two U17 men's teams at the England Road Relay Championships.

​ROTHERHAM Harriers were hailed a “credit to the the town” after a strong showing at the England Road Relay Championships.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They went up against the best club teams in the country at Sutton Park in Birmingham and again showed they can compete at the level.

Rotherham had a total of ten complete teams in the eight races, the best result a tenth place for the U15 Girls A team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The U17 women finished 20th and the U17 men were well placed after two of the three legs and finished a creditable 22nd.

Rotherham Harriers' Matilda Holmes runs the fastest time in the U15 girls team which finished 10th at the England Road Relay Championships. Pictures by Steve Gaines

Secretary Steve Gaines said: “Our club has been a regular at the event for many recent years and our athletes enjoy the opportunity to compete against the best in the country.

"They are a credit to the club and town.”

Results – U13 Girls: 1 Warriors Pentathlon & AC A 43:05. 43 Rotherham Harriers 51:31: 1 Poppy Bedford (21) 15:41 2 Lolarose Hughes (42) 17:53 3 Isobel Powell (43) 17:57

U15 Boys: 1 Cambridge & Coleridge A 37:39. 33 Rotherham Harriers A 42:18: 1 Louis Johnson (38) 13:44 2 Harry Orr (38) 14:27 3 Bartley Hughes (34) 14:07. 44 Rotherham Harriers B4 3:56: 1 Sebastian Johnson (48) 14:03 2 Robson Hughes (51) 15:08 3 R Welton-Seymour (45) 14:45.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New club member Alice Fearn, who ran the fastest time in Rotherham Harriers' 29th placed senior women's team at the England Road Relay Championships. Pictures by Steve Gaines

U15 Girls: 1 Aldershot Farnham & District. A 40:07. 10 Rotherham Harriers 43:45: 1 Maya Schofield (17) 14:32 2 Haley Bacon (11) 14:45 3 Matilda Holmes (10) 14:28.

U17 Men: 1 Salford Harriers A 35:27. 22 Rotherham Harriers A 37:48: 1 Mikey Bacon (3) 11:31 2 Daniel Reeve (6) 12:37 3 Rocco Hughes (22) 13:40. 55 Rotherham Harriers & AC ‘B’ 41:30: 1 Vincent Johnson (59) 13:13 2 Theo Armitage (56) 13:41 3 Jake Parker (55) 14:36.

U17 Women: 1 Lincoln Wellington A 40:20. 20 Rotherham Harriers A 45:51: 1 Graihagh Turner (11) 13:52 2 Harper Tompkin (21) 16:16 3 Grace Blair (20) 15:43 Rotherham B team incomplete: 1 Martha Hazlehurst (50) 17:07.

Senior Men: 1 Leeds CityA 1:43:36. 35 Rotherham Harriers 1:52:38: 1 Joseph Massingham(14) 17:32 2 Zak Ferguson (27) 18:34

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3 Elliot Smales (22) 17:59 4 Josh Wragg (28) 19:20, 5 Gareth Sampson (31) 19:28 6 Aidan Johnson (35) 19:45.

Senior Women: 1 Herne Hill Harriers A 58:12. 29 Rotherham Harriers A 1:04:20: 1 Marci Walsh (50) 16:27 2 Sophie Cowper (38) 16:06

3 Lilia Harris (32) 15:54 4 Alice Fearn (29) 15:53. 50 Rotherham Harriers B 1:11:35: 1 Beth Taylor (67) 17:56 2 Naomi Clegg (60) 18:29 3 Samantha Hughes (55) 16:44 4 Nicole Norton (50) 18:26