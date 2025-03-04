Rotherham ​Harriers finally come through the Covid fallout

Herringthorpe Stadium

​MEMBERSHIP of Rotherham Harriers Athletics Club has finally climbed back to what it was five years ago after taking a beating from the Covid pandemic.

The lockdowns and restrictions in 2020 and 2021 snapped people out of established habits and hit many sporting clubs hard.

Harriers was among them and last year was still 20 per cent down on athlete and coaching numbers.

Thanks to support of athletes, their parents and others, things are getting back to normal, but it hasn’t been easy.

Matilda Holmes, one of around 300 athletes at Rotherham Harriers AC

"The recovery has been a lot slower than I expected it to be,” said secretary Steve Gaines.

"Everybody I talk to, whether its David (Woodward) at the hockey club or others, everybody got knocked sideways by the pandemic.

"I thought it would be like flicking a switch and everything would re-start but we are now in 2025 and it is just starting to get back to something like the level of interest that we had in 2019.”

Because schools didn’t do any sport in much of 2020 and 2021, the usual supply line of kids of kids coming through to the Harriers dried up.

After three more normal years, the club now has 22 youngsters on a waiting list to start induction training.

"They’re aged nine to 13, around about that age,” said Steve. “These youngsters are coming in to start track and field training and it’s heartening to see.

"There is interest in the club and progress is being made with Herringthorpe Stadium and with the recruitment of coaches because we have been short of those too.

"Our current membership stands at about 300, which is about where we were before, so it’s all positive.”

Harriers have been helped by president Peter Elliott.

The former Commonwealth Games 1500m gold medallist raised concerns about poor maintenance at Herringthorpe Stadium.

Thanks to regular liaison meetings between landlords Rotherham Borough Council and the Harriers, progress is being made.