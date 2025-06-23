Rotherham Harriers enjoy a busy week of racing

ROTHERHAM Harriers have had a strong showing in a busy week of racing and events across the area.

The club fielded five complete teams at the Dam Flask Relays and the men’s team of Matt Parker, Chris Griffiths, Gareth Sampson and Trevor Whitehead finished 15th while the second team of Keith Charles, Neil Shaw, Andrew Rogers and Peter Neal came in 77th.

The women also performed well, with Olivia Geer, Laura Denwood and Lindsay Whitaker finishing 15th, Angela Lally, Michelle Harle and Rebecca Marsden 36th and Jo Palmer, Gillian Neal and Paula Fisher 58th. Tommy Charles also ran as a solo competitor. The following evening Harriers took on the “Not the Ulley Reservoir” KMR race — a challenging 3.5‑mile route around Whiston which attracted a total of 121 participants – in which Gilly Neal claimed first place in the FV65 category.

At the weekend a group of Harriers enjoyed some parkrun tourism with a trip to Sherwood Pines parkrun, tackling its scenic mix of trail and compact stone paths.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Gilly Neal rounded out an impressive week with a strong run at the Penistone 10km, finishing in 57:46 and claiming second place in her age category.