Rotherham Harriers brave muddy English Cross Country Championships

The under 15 girls team, from left Matilda Holmes (27th), Haley Bacon (29th), Esme Milbourne (78th) and Abigail Andrews (103rd)

​A STRONG contingent of athletes flew the flag for Rotherham Harriers at a big event in London.

​They took part in the English Cross Country Championships at Parliament Hill and 30 of the 35 entries braved the muddy conditions to finish.

“The going was tough," said Harriers secretary Steve Gaines. "Numbers were down on the previous year and we are not sure if that was due to the clash with the half-term holiday or the London location with the travel and accommodation costs. We are grateful for those who ran, and people who travelled down to support them, for representing our club and town so well at this prestigious event.”

The final inter-club cross event of the season, the English requires four runners in each race for a team score (six for senior men), which meant Harriers had only had three scoring teams. Jonson Hughes retired from the U20 race with an ankle injury.

Mikey Bacon, 15th in the U17 men's race. Pictures by Steve Gaines

The best club team performance was that of the U15 girls, who finished 6th team and 2nd Northern club team.

The senior women's team were 13th (5th Northern club) and the Under 17 men's team 17th (2nd Northern club).

Mikey Bacon, who won the U15 boys event in 2024, was the club’s highest placed finisher in the team, in 15th place.

"That was an excellent performance for a first year athlete in the age group,” added Steve.

Edward Rose, 28th in the U13 boys race.

Harriers results – U17 Women: 162 Martha Hazlehurst 26:46. U15 Boys: 122 Sebastian Johnson 17:14, 165 Louis Johnson 17:46, 228 Robson Hughes 18:29. U13 Girls: 235 Phoebe Milbourne 17:40. U17 Men: 17th team (2nd Northern club) 15 Mikey Bacon 23:24, 126 Vincent Johnson 25:51, 154 Theo Armitage 26:20, 215 Daniel Reeve 27:27, 274 Jake Parker 29:46. U13 Boys: 28 Edward Rose 13:01, 270 Harry Hudson 16:12. U15 Girls: 6th Team (2nd Northern club) 27 Matilda Holmes 18:44, 29 Haley Bacon 18:48, 78 Esme Milbourne 20:01, 103 Abigail Andrews 20:26. U20 Women: 36 Lilia Harris 29:12, 61 Marci Walsh 30:59.

Senior Women: 13th team (5th Northern club) 46 Emily Cowper-Coles 33:38, 85 Ellen Mcleod 35:17, 162 Sophie Cowper 37:18 182 Amy Hodgson 37:51, 329 Naomi Clegg 41:18.

U20 Men: 28 Sonny boy Hughes 36:31,158 George Ellis 45:31.Senior Men: 176 Josh Wragg 51:36, 199 James Mellor 52:19, 329 Aidan Johnson 54:35, 468 Sam Clegg 56:53, 906 Richard Harris 64:18.